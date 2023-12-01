UP Woman commits suicide after dispute with her husband over posting Instagram reel

Bijnor (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here after a dispute with her husband over posting a reel on Instagram, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in a village under the Seohara police station area of the district.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dheeraj Singh Solanki said that Rinku Saini's wife Neelam (25) committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Friday in the Ramkheda village.

The SHO said that Neelam was fond of making and posting reels on Instagram, whereas her husband Rinku used to forbid her from doing so.

"There was a fight between the husband and wife on the same issue Friday, after which it appears that Neelam committed suicide by consuming poison," said the SHO, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem examination and and investigations are underway. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK