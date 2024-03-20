UP: Woman commits suicide after villagers thrash her over relationship with man in Unnao

Unnao (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide after some villagers thrashed her when they found her with a man she was said to be having a relationship with, police said on Wednesday.

The villagers allegedly thrashed the couple and made videos of the incident, they said.

According to the police, the family found the woman’s body hanging from the roof of her room on Monday and approached the police, they said.

Based on the family’s complaint at the Fatehpur Chaurasi Police Station, they have booked and arrested the man found with the victim under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape). Six villagers have been arrested under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354C (voyeurism).

Police said that during investigation they found that the woman (20) was allegedly having an affair with Rohit Nishad (25).

On Monday evening, the two met in a field where some villagers who knew the victim and her family spotted them, they said. The villagers then attacked them and made several videos of the incident.

In one of the videos, the woman was seen holding a villager's hand and pleading to forgive her. The man is seen hitting her with a shoe and abusing her as Rohit Nishad stood at a distance from them.