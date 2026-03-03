UP woman conceives two years after sterilisation, health dept orders probe

Deoria (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A woman here allegedly conceived nearly two years after undergoing a sterilisation procedure, prompting an inquiry by the health department, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a health department spokesperson, the woman, a resident of a village under Tarkulwa police station area, had undergone a tubectomy procedure at a community health centre on March 5, 2024.

About one-and-a-half years later, she conceived again, the official said, adding that the development has left the woman and her family distressed.

On Tuesday, the woman approached the community health centre and requested the authorities to sign her sterilisation certificate, but they allegedly declined, the official said.

The woman later submitted a written complaint to the chief medical officer (CMO) seeking action in the matter.

Additional Chief Medical Officer A K Shahi said pregnancy after sterilisation is reported in one to two per cent cases.

"If the affected woman informs the department in time, correspondence is initiated for compensation. Whatever compensation is admissible under rules will be provided," Shahi said.

