UP: Woman consumes pesticide outside SP office over husband's arrest in Rampur

Rampur (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A woman allegedly consumed pesticide in front of the SP officer here on Friday over the arrest of her husband in a case related to a quarrel with their neighbours, police said.

Neha (42), a resident of Fazilpur village in Rampur district, reached the office of the Superintendent of Police around 2 pm where she allegedly consumed the pesticide.

Rampur SP Vidyasagar Mishra said she was sent to the district hospital for treatment and was later referred to Meerut for better treatment. Her health was fine now, he said.

According to police, Neha and her husband, Baburam, had a quarrel with their neighbours on Monday, and then again on Wednesday. A case was registered at Swar Police Station and Baburam was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case, they said.

On Friday, she came to the SP office with a plea to get her husband released.

Police, in a statement, said the woman consumed some pesticide at the behest of some unknown person near the collectorate "to save her husband".