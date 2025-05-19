UP woman consumes poison after fight with husband over talking on phone

Ballia (UP), May 19 (PTI) A woman allegedly consumed poison and died at a village here on Sunday, police said. She was rushed to a community health centre, and then taken to the district hospital where she died during treatment.

Police were informed that Runi Verma, 28, allegedly frequently spoke to someone on the phone, leading to frequent arguments with her husband.

The incident took place at Mahathapar village in the Sikandarpur police station area late Sunday night.

Runi was married to Dharmendra Verma and had two daughters -- Roli (5) and Golu (3), they said.

On Sunday, Dharmendra apparently asked her to stop using the phone, after which she took consumed the poison in their house, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an inquiry is under way, the SHO added. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY