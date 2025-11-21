UP: Woman consumes 'poison' alleging police inaction on her sexual abuse complaint

Meerut (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Apparently upset by the lack of action on her complaint, a 30-year-old woman on Friday allegedly consumed poison and went to a police station here, an official said.

Police personnel rushed her to the district hospital, where initially her condition was reported to be critical, but is said to be stable now, he said, adding that doctors have not confirmed the poisoning.

According to the police, the woman lives in a rented flat in a colony under Ganganagar police station limits and is originally from Banda district.

In her complaint, she had alleged that about two years ago, her erstwhile landlord Pawan Pal exploited her by promising marriage and shot private photographs and videos of her.

Even after moving into another house, the accused continued to harass her, the woman alleged.

The woman claimed she had been making rounds of the police station and urging senior officials to look into her complaint for almost a month, but with no progress, she was mentally distressed.

On Friday afternoon, after allegedly consuming some substance, she arrived at the police station and claimed she had poisoned herself.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said the police promptly admitted her to a hospital, where medical tests did not confirm poisoning.

He said a case has already been registered at Ganganagar police station against Pawan Pal, and the woman has undergone a medical examination and has also given a statement in court.

The officer also said an investigation is underway to determine what prompted her to take such a step.

Circle Officer (CO) Shiv Pratap Singh said the woman is approximately 30-year-old and has four children.

He said she was married to a Muslim man, and when her husband learned of her relationship with Pawan Pal, he left her.

The CO said the woman has alleged that in 2020, she was living as a tenant at the house of Pawan Pal, and during that time, the accused sexually assaulted her for two to three years.

The woman also claimed she had a daughter with him.

He said investigation into the allegations related to the incident is ongoing and further legal action is underway.