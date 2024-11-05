UP: Woman consumes poison at boyfriend's house after marriage refusal; dies

Banda (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman died during treatment after allegedly consuming poison at the house of her boyfriend who reportedly turned down her marriage proposal at Srinagar in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Tuesday.

SHO of Srinagar police station, Shivpal Singh, told PTI that on Monday evening, Mamta Vishwakarma (21) from Nanuara village went to the house Golu Tamrakar (25) in the Manoharganj area.

However, following an argument between the two, Mamta consumed a poisonous substance, Singh said.

Seeing her condition deteriorate, Golu's family members took her to the district hospital from where she was referred to the Jhansi Medical College.

"Unfortunately, she died en route the hospital," the SHO said.

The officer said preliminary investigation revealed that Mamta and Golu were in a relationship for a few years. On Monday evening, Mamta went to Golu's house and asked him to marry her. When Golu refused, an argument ensued during which Mamta consumed poison, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mamta's brother, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Golu and his brother Akash, and a hunt is on to nab them, the SHO said. PTI COR KIS ARI