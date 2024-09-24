UP: Woman consumes poison at collectorate, seeks action against live-in partner

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly tried to commit suicide at a collectorate in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district by consuming poison to demand action against her live-in partner who refused to marry her, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Komal reached the collector's office and submitted a complaint against one Sameer with whom she was in a live-in relationship, Additional District Magistrate, Santosh Kumar Singh said.

She alleged in her complaint that she had been living with Sameer for the past six years and he had promised to marry her but later refused, Singh said.

The officer said that after submitting her complaint, the woman consumed poison on the building premises. She was then rushed to a hospital where her condition is stated to be out of danger.

A note was also recovered from the woman in which she held Sameer and his family members responsible for her action.

The woman is a native of Haryana, while Sameer hails from Jhinjhana town in Shamli district.

Circle Officer Amardeep Maurya said the police are investigating the incident.