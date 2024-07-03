UP: Woman, daughter die of electric shock from refrigerator

Deoria (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her daughter died after allegedly getting an electric shock from a refrigerator at their home in Rudrapur town here on Wednesday, police said.

Circle Officer Anshuman Srivastava said that Sayeda Khatoon got electrocuted when she opened the refrigerator.

Her daughter Afsana (25) who tried to help her also got electrocuted, he said.

When neighbours reached their house they disconnected the electricity from the refrigerator and took the women to a government hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.