UP: Woman, daughter held for cow slaughter in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were arrested here for allegedly a slaughtering cow in their house, officials said on Saturday.

Slaughter equipment and beef remains have been recovered from the spot and they have been sent for testing, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that on Friday night, Janakpuri police station received information from an "informer" that Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Dajpura in the area, was slaughtering cows in his house with his family.

A police team raided Naseem Qureshi's house but he managed to escape as it was dark when the police arrived.

The police team arrested Naseem's wife Noor Jahan and his daughter Tabassum alias Rani from the spot allegedly while they were slaughtering cows.

A veterinary officer was called to the spot and meat samples were secured and sent for testing. Police are conducting raids to arrest Naseem, Jain said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY