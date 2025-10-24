UP: Woman, daughter killed as fire engulfs tyre shop in Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A woman and her daughter died in a blaze that broke out in a tyre shop here, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Thursday on Atarra Road in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.

According to Circle Officer Sourabh Singh, as per preliminary probe, the fire was caused due to a short circuit.

Four people -- shop owner Ramnihor Sahu (35), his wife Sangeeta (32), son Anshu (15), and daughter Chhavi (11) -- were injured as the blaze engulfed the shop, leaving them with severe burn injuries, the officer said.

The police reached the scene and rushed the four injured individuals to the hospital. Sangeeta and her daughter Chhavi succumbed to their injuries during treatment, the police said.

Sahu and Anshu are undergoing treatment, and their condition is said to be serious, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and a detailed inquiry into the incident is going on, he added.