UP: Woman, daughter murdered in Gorakhpur home

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) A woman and her 10-year-old daughter were brutally murdered inside their home here allegedly by some people from their village, police said on Sunday.

The woman’s 18-year-old daughter Khushbu, who was sleeping in a separate room and locked herself inside to save herself, recognised the attackers' voices and identified them as Sanjay, his father and others who live in the same village, they said.

The incident happened late Saturday night in Shivpur Chakdaha village. Poonam Nishad (40) and her younger daughter Anushka were asleep when they were brutally attacked with sharp-edged weapons by the accused, they said.

In her statement, Khushbu claimed that Sanjay's father instructed the group to kill her as well, but they fled after she told them that she had called the police, they said Khushbu rushed out after the attackers left and found her mother and sister lying in a pool of blood. Poonam died on the spot, while Anushka succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police said.

SP (North) Jitendra Srivastava stated, "Forensic teams have gathered evidence and suspects have been detained for questioning.” “We are analyzing call records and CCTV footage to establish the exact sequence of events. Further investigations are underway," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.