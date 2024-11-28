UP: Woman dead, her toddler among two injured in road accident

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A woman died while her child and brother-in-law were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck here, police said on Thursday.

Seema along with her one-year-old child and brother-in-law Sagar were on her way to join the wedding festivities of a family member, SP Rural Sagar Jain said.

When they reached Belka village, a pickup truck rammed into the motorcycle being driven by Sagar, resulting in Seema’s death on the spot, he said.

"Sagar and Seema’s toddler sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a hospital," SP Jain said.

Agitated family members attacked the pickup driver. However, the police managed to send the driver to a hospital for medical treatment, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said, adding that the offending vehicle has been seized.

Seema’s father-in-law has filed a complaint with the police and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR CDN NB NB