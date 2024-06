Lucknow, Jun 18 (PTI) A woman passenger was deboarded from a Lucknow-Mumbai flight for allegedly creating ruckus, Airport sources here said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on a Mumbai-bound Akasa Air flight on Monday, they said.

The passenger bit a crew member's hand and misbehaved with other members.

The airport officials deboarded her from the flight, the sources said, adding that the woman was travelling alone. PTI SNS NB NB