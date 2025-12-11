UP woman delivers baby in e-rickshaw after ambulance fails to reach on time, probe ordered

Hardoi (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Thursday delivered her baby in an e-rickshaw after an ambulance failed to reach her on time. To add to her misery, her husband also faced difficulties at the hospital due to unavailability of a stretcher, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali Dehat area, where Hemlata, a resident of Mohliya Shivpara, went into labour in the morning, following which her husband Sarvesh Kumar called an ambulance service around 10 am.

Kumar alleged that no ambulance reached their home despite repeated attempts.

With her condition worsening, Sarvesh said he decided to take Hemlata to the hospital in an e-rickshaw. However, Hemlata delivered the baby in the vehicle near Anand Cinema while on their way to the hospital.

After reaching the hospital, Sarvesh claimed he was unable to get a stretcher for nearly 15 minutes, causing further distress. The woman was eventually taken inside once the stretcher was arranged.

Medical College Principal Dr J B Gogoi said a probe has been ordered into the incident and action will be taken based on the findings. PTI COR ABN NB