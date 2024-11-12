UP: Woman dies after assault by group of women, 2 cops shunted

Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries a day after being allegedly assaulted by a group of women here, police said on Tuesday.

Two policemen have been suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case, they added.

Shikarpur Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan said on November 9 Sunita Devi and her husband Omkar were returning home after collecting water chestnuts from a pond in Papri village.

On the way, an altercation broke out between Sunita and a group of local women in the village. The women started assaulted Sunita. Omkar managed to intervene and take his wife away from the scene, but she succumbed to her injuries the following day.

A case has been filed against two women, who have been taken into custody for questioning, and a minor girl, Chauhan said.

The victim's family claimed they had submitted a written complaint to the Ahmedgarh police station on November 9 but no action was taken.

"Prima facie, Sub-Inspector Saurav Kumar and Constable Ashu Kumar have been transferred to the police lines after being found negligent in this matter," Chauhan said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, he added. PTI COR KIS ARD NB