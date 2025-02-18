UP: Woman dies after being hit by train in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a train at the Ramleela railway crossing in Bisalpur here on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident severed one of her legs and left her with severe head injuries. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital, they said.

Bisalpur Kotwali SHO Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said, "A young woman was fatally injured after being hit by a train. Her body has been sent for post-mortem. Efforts are underway to establish her identity." According to police, authorities rushed to the scene upon receiving information and arranged for an ambulance to transport the injured woman to the Community Health Center. Due to the severity of her condition, she was referred to the district hospital, but she died en route.