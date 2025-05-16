UP: Woman dies after being struck by lightning in Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), May 16 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died on Friday evening after being struck by lightning while working in a field during rain and thunderstorms in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said The incident occurred in a village the Kasya area when Sangeeta Devi was working in a field located to the south of the village, Station House Officer (SHO) Om Prakash Tiwari said.

He said that as light rain began, accompanied by lightning and thunder, she took shelter under a mango tree.

A bolt of lightning struck the same tree and she came in direct contact with it. Sangeeta was severely burned and died on the spot, he said.

Villagers and her family members went to the scene upon hearing the thunder, the SHO said.

A local police team also reached the spot shortly after being informed and sent the body for postmortem, he added.