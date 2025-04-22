UP: Woman dies after childbirth; IMA state head among 3 doctors booked for negligence

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three doctors, including the head of the Indian Medical Association's Uttar Pradesh unit, after a 30-year-old woman died following childbirth due to alleged medical negligence at a private nursing home in Shahjahanpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to SP Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, Charu Ahuja, a resident of Shahjahanpur city, was admitted to a nursing home in the Kotwali area run by Dr Deepa Saxena.

"The woman gave birth to a girl late on Sunday night through a surgical procedure. However, her condition deteriorated soon after," Dwivedi told PTI.

As her condition worsened, Saxena reportedly called Dr P K Agrawal, the president of the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Uttar Pradesh chapter, and surgeon Dr Pathak for assistance but the woman could not be saved.

"Based a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family, police have registered a case under Section 106(a) (death caused by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Saxena, Agrawal, and Pathak," the SP said.

Reacting to the police action, Agrawal told PTI on Tuesday that the patient was already in a critical condition when he attended to her.

"She had no heartbeat when she was admitted to the ICU but we managed to revive her pulse," he claimed.

Agrawal also claimed that he advised the family to shift her to a higher medical facility for better care.

"The family members then called in a doctor they knew and began preparations to shift her in an ambulance even as the treatment continued. Later, when the doctor they brought insisted on shifting her back to the ICU, I checked her again and found that she had passed away," Agarwal claimed.

A delegation of doctors led by Agrawal also met SP Dwivedi on Tuesday, demanding a fair and impartial probe into the matter. PTI COR KIS ARI