UP: Woman dies after delivering baby; nursing home under scanner for 'lack of registration'

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A woman died after delivering a baby on Saturday at private nursing home here which was allegedly not registered with the health department, officials said citing preliminary investigation.

The doctor who delivered the baby was allegedly practising without any valid medical degree, they said.

The health department along with local police are investigating the matter.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer JC Saroj said the newborn is alive but the doctor has allegedly fled from the spot.

"Ritu Devi (22), wife of one Virendra Kumar was admitted at a private nursing home on Friday. The doctor at the hospital, one Sailesh Saroj, delivered her baby after a surgery on Saturday. The woman died after the surgery. The newborn is alive," the deputy CMO said.

The officer said the nursing home was not registered with the health department. Sailesh Saroj, the doctor, was also found to be practising without any valid medical degree as per preliminary investigation, the deputy CMO said.

After the incident, the doctor reportedly asked other patients who were admitted at the nursing home to leave and fled from the spot, the officer added.

Police were also preparing to send the deceased's body for post-mortem examination and lodge an FIR in the matter. PTI COR CDN SKY