UP: Woman dies after falling from moving train in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman died after falling from a moving train while returning to Bareilly, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Rukhsana was travelling with her partner Saddam on the Kasganj-Ramnagar Passenger train, returning to Bareilly from Badaun, officials said.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the woman fell from the train and was run over by it, severing her body into two parts.

The station superintendent of Bareilly City informed the GRP about the incident, following which the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

GRP SHO Atul Sharma said Rukhsana lived with Saddam, a resident of Mainpuri district, in a rented house at Subhash Nagar in Bareilly for about a year.

Rukhsana had divorced her husband, Irfan, and their two children – Shadab (8) and Sameer (4) – live with their maternal relatives, police said.

The deceased’s family members initially alleged that Saddam pushed Rukhsana from the train after an argument. However, police said the allegation could not be substantiated during the investigation.

Saddam was taken into custody for questioning but was later released as no complaint was filed against him by the woman's family, and no evidence of foul play was found, the SHO said.