UP: Woman dies as dupatta gets stuck in flour mill machine in Amroha

Amroha (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman died while operating a flour mill here after her dupatta got stuck in the running belt of the machine, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Kalali village of the Dhanaura Mandi when Manoj Devi was operating the flour mill at her home, they said.

Upon hearing the cries of help from her two children – aged 5 and 9 – Devi’s mother-in-law rushed to the spot and found the woman's beheaded body.

She then informed her son Narendra Kumar, who then informed police.

A villager MP Singh said that the woman used to operate a small flour mill in her house, where she used to grind flour for the neighbours to earn a living.

The flour mill engine was operated using diesel and nobody could stop that immediately because of which within seconds she was beheaded, Senior Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar said.

The body was sent for postmortem, the officer added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ