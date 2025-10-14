UP: Woman dies at CHC in Sultanpur, family alleges negligence; probe ordered

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman died at the Lambhua Community Health Centre here on Tuesday. Her family has accused the health centre negligence, alleging that they kept searching for a doctor for nearly an hour but none were available.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Bharat Bhushan said, “The Additional CMO and Deputy CMO have been directed to conduct an inquiry and action will be taken based on their report.

According to officials, Momina (65), a resident of Avasanpur under Lambhua police station area, was brought to the CHC by her daughter, Amina, after complaining of restlessness and uneasiness.

“At the hospital, only a security guard was present. I laid my mother on a bed and kept running around to find a doctor. For over an hour, no one came to treat her," the daughter said.

“We even called the CHC superintendent. He picked up the call once but then stopped responding. Later, two staff members came, checked her briefly, and left. Much later, a doctor arrived and declared her dead," Amina claimed.

Angry over the alleged negligence, the family members created a commotion at the hospital.