UP: Woman dies by suicide after years of abuse, assault by in-laws; one held, several absconding

Ballia (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman here is assumed to have died by suicide over alleged persistent harassment and physical abuse by her in-laws, police said on Tuesday.

The woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at in-laws place on February 1. Afterward, the body was thrown into the Saryu river to conceal the crime, the complainant claimed.

A case has been registered in this connection naming five persons including the husband, and the accused father-in-law has been arrested, police said.

The deceased -- Rinku Singh -- was married to Chandan Singh of Tolapur Bazar Sultanpur village under Bansdih police station area 10 years ago, according to police.

The women's brother Govinda Singh, who lodged a complaint at Bansdih police station on Monday, alleged that since marriage, Rinku was being harassed, verbally abused and physically assaulted on a daily basis.

Distressed by the harassment, the woman died by hanging herself at her in-laws home. With an intent to conceal the incident, the body was later thrown into the Saryu by the accused, the complainant said.

Station House Officer, Bansdih, Praveen Kumar Singh said based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Rinku's husband Chandan Singh, father-in-law Vijay Shankar Singh, mother-in-law Kalpati Devi, sisters-in-law Rekha Devi and Ruby Singh, and some unknown persons on Monday.

He said the police have arrested the accused father-in-law Vijay Shankar Singh from near the Deeh Baba temple in Sultanpur district on Tuesday and sent him to jail.

