UP: Woman dies in front of daughter trying to recreate hanging scene for reel in Banda

Banda (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman died while attempting to recreate a hanging scene in front of her four-year-old daughter, whom she told to shoot the act for a reel, in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Saurabh Singh, the incident took place in Baberu town on Friday, where Mohini died while trying to enact a hanging scene for a reel on social media.

“Prima facie, it seems the woman attempted to enact a hanging scene for a reel. However, she lost consciousness during the act and later died. The body has been sent for autopsy,” Singh said.

An examination of Mohini's mobile phone revealed that she repeatedly searched for hanging-related content on Google and Facebook.

Her four-year-old daughter, who was present at the spot, told police that her mother had asked her to record a video of her act.

Confirming her version, Mohini’s husband Jagdish told police that his wife handed over her mobile phone to their daughter and used a saree to fashion a noose while attempting to film the reel.

As she became unconscious, the child began crying, alerting the neighbours, who rushed to the spot and brought her down.

Mohini was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the officer said.