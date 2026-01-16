UP: Woman dies in Sultanpur hospital after C-section delivery; family alleges negligence

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died after giving birth at the district women's hospital here, with her family alleging gross medical negligence and misbehaviour by doctors and staff, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Anshika Upadhyay. According to her mother Urmila, she was admitted to the district women's hospital on Thursday for delivery and her condition was normal at the time of admission.

She delivered a baby through cesarean operation at 6.24 pm, after which she was left unattended for several hours, her mother alleged, claiming that stitches were applied around 9.30 pm and she was taken inside the ward around 10.30 pm.

Urmila alleged that Anshika later complained of severe cold and was shivering, but despite repeated requests, doctors only checked her blood pressure and left without providing proper treatment.

According to the family, when Anshika's condition deteriorated and she began gasping for breath around 4.30 am on Friday, doctors advised the family to shift her elsewhere.

The family also accused women doctors and hospital staff of misbehaviour, alleging that they were surrounded and assaulted when they tried to record a video of the incident, and attempts were made to snatch their mobile phones.

Urmila claimed the hospital administration sent Anshika's body for postmortem examination without informing the family. She said her daughter had no pre-existing illness and had not consumed any poisonous substance, asserting that the death was solely due to medical negligence.

Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr R K Yadav, said the matter was being probed and the "actual cause of death would be clear only after the postmortem report is received".

Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Nagar police station Dheeraj Kumar reached the hospital along with police personnel and pacified the agitating family members and assured them of swift action in the matter.