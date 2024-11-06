UP: Woman drowns during Chhath Puja ritual at Obra Dam in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A woman observing the Chhath festival drowned after slipping into deep water while bathing at Obra Dam in the Chopan area here on Wednesday, police said.

Malti Devi (30), from Bagbaisa village, had gone to the dam for a ritual bath as part of the Chhath Puja ceremony, specifically on the occasion of 'Kharna', when devotees traditionally offer prayers while bathing, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said at around 5.30 pm Malti Devi lost her footing while bathing and slipped into deeper waters, leading to her drowning.

A police team arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted and took custody of the body. Further legal action is underway, he added.

Singh noted that the area near Obra Dam, stretching over 20 kilometers, is not designated as a Chhath Ghat.

Information about non-designated areas was conveyed to the public by village heads, watchmen, and other media channels, warning people to avoid these areas during Chhath celebrations, officials said.

To prevent further accidents, police have deployed patrols, and local authorities are reinforcing safety measures with repeated advisories through village heads, watchmen, and media announcements, they added. PTI COR KIS NB NB