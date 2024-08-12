UP woman duped on pretext of cabin crew job

Gonda (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Police have booked two men for allegedly defrauding a 24-year-old woman of Rs 5.15 lakh under the pretext of securing her a job as a cabin crew member with an airline in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

During Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's janata darshan, Komal Yadav of Karanpur in the Khondare area alleged that one Harish Tiwari from Ayodhya and Sushil Tiwari from Gonda collected the money from her last year on the pretext of securing her a job as an airline cabin crew member.

The police said Yadav transferred Rs 3.07 lakh to Sushil Tiwari's account online while the remainder was sent to other accounts provided by the accused.

"The accused also sent her a fake appointment letter and other documents from IndiGo and instructed her to report to Mumbai for duty," a police officer said.

"Upon reaching Mumbai, Yadav alleged that she was mentally harassed by the accused and their associates. After realising she had been duped, she returned to Gonda," the police said.

After persistent pressure, the accused returned Rs 2.85 lakh to her and issued a cheque for Rs 80,000 but it was found to be fake when presented at the bank, the officer said.

Following her complaint to the chief minister, instructions were issued to the district police, leading to the registration of a case at Khondare police station on Friday.

"The case has been filed under sections for fraud, forgery and embezzlement and an investigation is underway," Khondare SHO Sarvjeet Gupta said. PTI COR KIS SHB SZM