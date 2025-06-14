UP: Woman elopes with nephew; takes cash, jewellery

Budaun (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A man has filed a complaint against his wife who has allegedly eloped with his 22-year-old nephew, taking along Rs 30,000 cash and some jewellery, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Gulbahar works as a labourer in Delhi and discovered that his wife, Khushnuma (30), had eloped with Afzal, upon his return to his village.

He found out that they had eloped on the morning of June 10. Khushnuma told her husband on the phone that she was going to Bisoli to buy some medicines. He later tried calling her but her number was switched off.

Growing suspicious, he travelled from Delhi to his village and found that his wife had eloped with his nephew.

Following this, he filed a complaint and alleged that Khushnuma left with Rs 30,000 in cash and some gold and silver jewellery.

Station House Officer of Ughaiti police station Kamlesh Sharma said that the police are actively searching for both Afzal and Khushnuma. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG