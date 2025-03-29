UP: Woman falls from scooter due to pothole in Sitapur, dies

Sitapur(UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A woman died after falling from a scooter that lost balance due to a pothole on a service road adjacent to a national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, police said.

Rani Rastogi, a resident of the Laharpur Kotwali area, was riding pillion on the scooter driven by her son, Manish, they said.

According to police, the scooter's front tyre got stuck in a pothole on the road, causing the vehicle to lose balance. Rani, who was in her early 50s, fell from the scooter and sustained a severe head injury, resulting in her immediate death.

On receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

Manish said his mother died due to the large pothole on the road.

Local residents also voiced their anger, accusing the Public Works Department (PWD) officials of negligence and failing to maintain the roads.