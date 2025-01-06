UP woman falls victim to cyber fraud, commits suicide

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman, who was duped by cyber thugs, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Saharanpur district, police officials said Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City), Abhimanyu Manglik, told PTI, "Rani, a resident of Mohalla Hamid, consumed poison on Sunday. She died shortly after. Police are investigating the matter." He added that the family have already performed her last rites.

According to the police, Rani was engaged to be married soon. She fell victim to a cyber fraud in which a scammer claimed she had won a lottery of Rs 42 lakh and needed to deposit Rs 1.5 lakh as tax. The scammer even sent her a receipt of Rs 42,000 via mobile to gain her trust.

The police said Rani managed to collect Rs 1.5 lakh by withdrawing her savings and borrowing from relatives and neighbours. She transferred the money to the scammer's account. Later, when she checked her bank account, she found no deposit reflecting the promised amount. Upon trying to contact the fraudster, she discovered that the phone number had been switched off.

Overcome with despair after realizing she had been cheated, Rani consumed poison, officials said.

"We are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident," SP Manglik said. PTI COR KIS NB NB