Advertisment
#National

UP woman forced into prostitution in Palghar; one held

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
04 Nov 2023

Palghar, Nov 4 (PTI) The police have rescued a 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh who was forced into prostitution and arrested one person in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint lodged by an NGO, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of Nalla Sopara police arrested the accused woman, senior inspector Santosh Chowdhary said.

The accused allegedly threatened and forced the victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh, into prostitution, he said.

A case under sections 370(1) (trafficking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA), he said. PTI COR ARU

Advertisment
Subscribe