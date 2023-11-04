UP woman forced into prostitution in Palghar; one held

Palghar, Nov 4 (PTI) The police have rescued a 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh who was forced into prostitution and arrested one person in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint lodged by an NGO, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of Nalla Sopara police arrested the accused woman, senior inspector Santosh Chowdhary said.

The accused allegedly threatened and forced the victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh, into prostitution, he said.

A case under sections 370(1) (trafficking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA), he said. PTI COR ARU