UP: Woman found dead at her home in Sultanpur, in-laws booked

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) A woman was found dead at her home here on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that the family suspects murder by her in-laws.

The victim was identified as Kalpana Mishra (22), police said.

According to the victim's brother, Kuldeep Tiwari, Kalpana married Lavkush, a resident of Poore Mohanlal village, in 2021. Her in-laws were repeatedly harassing her for dowry, police said.

She was found dead at her home on Tuesday morning. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent her body for post-mortem, they said.

Based on Tiwari's complaint, an FIR was lodged against the victim's husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law, who are currently absconding. The cause of her death will be known police receive the post-mortem report, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.