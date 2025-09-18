UP: Woman found dead at home, family alleges murder

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sept 18 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was found dead at her house in the Saharanpur district's Nagal area, police said on Thursday.

The body of the woman, identified as Savita Kashyap, was found on Wednesday night. She lived with her husband Lalit, a mason, in Subhari Mehrab village.

Lalit was away in Rampur for two days for work when the incident occurred, police said.

"On Wednesday evening, some villagers called Lalit's contractor and said his wife was unwell. When Lalit returned home later that night, he found Savita dead," Nagal Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Singh told PTI.

Soon after, the woman's family members reached the spot and alleged that she had been killed.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. Although the family has alleged murder, no written complaint has been received yet. The exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem report," the SHO said.