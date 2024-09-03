UP: Woman found dead, husband among 4 detained

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was found dead at her home here on Tuesday, with her parents alleging murder and dowry harassment, police officials said.

Four people, including the woman's husband, have been detained for questioning as further probe continues in the case, the officials said.

The woman's body was found hanging by a saree in a room. She was identified as Ganga Devi, the wife of Santosh Dhiwar from the Chhitni Talab in the city, local Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwini Kumar Tripathi said.

"Ganga's mother Tara Devi has alleged that her daughter was murdered by her husband and in-laws for dowry and then hanged. The police have detained four individuals, including the victim's husband, for questioning. All those detained have been found to be habitual drinkers," he said.

The couple had two daughters aged three years and eight months, according to the police.

SHO Tripathi said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further action will be taken based on the autopsy report. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK