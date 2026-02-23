UP: Woman found dead in forest area of Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 23 (PTI ) Police have recovered the body of a woman from a forest area in a village here in the district, officials said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Kavita, 43, was a resident of Farkpur Nawada village. Police recovered her body from the Behat area on Sunday night and sent it for a postmortem, they said, adding that the cause of death is not confirmed yet.

Circle Officer S N Vaibhav Pandey said Kavita had returned home after attending a wedding in the neighbourhood on Sunday and later went to a nearby forest to collect fodder for cattle.

When she did not return, family members launched a search, and late in the evening, information was received about a woman's body in the forest, Pandey said.

Police and villagers reached the spot, where family members identified the body, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Family members and villagers have demanded the early arrest of those responsible and financial assistance for the victim's family.

The cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem report, the officer said, adding that legal action would be taken based on it. PTI COR ABN SHS SHS SHS SHS