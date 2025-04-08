UP: Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances hospital; family alleges rape, murder

Sant Kabir Nagar, Apr 8 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman working as a receptionist at a private hospital here was found dead under suspicious circumstances early Tuesday, with her family alleging that she was raped and murdered, police said.

Mamta Chowdhury, was employed at the hospital in Tema Rehmat village in the Khalilabad area along National Highway-27 for the past one year, they said.

She was a resident of Pahura village in Basti district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyajeet Gupta said.

The SP said police received information early Tuesday morning about a body found on a bed in the hospital. A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

According to police, Mamta was on night duty on Monday and was in contact with her family until late at night. She had informed them that she would return home on Tuesday morning.

However, her body was found in the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

Her family alleged that there were injury marks on her neck and claimed that she was raped and murdered. They have demanded immediate arrest of the accused, the officer said.

Following the incident, staff members including the hospital owner are reportedly absconding, he said.

A panel of doctors will conduct the post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the SP said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ