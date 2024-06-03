UP: Woman found hanging at in-laws' house, kin allege murder over dowry

Maharajganj (UP), June 3 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was found hanging at her in-laws' house here, with her family alleging that she was killed by her husband and his parents over dowry demand, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali Yadav, who got married nearly three years ago to one Ganesh Yadav, they added.

Anjali was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of the house of her in-laws in Nautanwa here on Sunday night, the police said.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information and the body was shifted to a local hospital for postmortem, Circle Officer (Nautanwa) Jai Prakash Tripathi said.

Anjali's parents and relatives accused her husband and his parents of killing Anjali over dowry demands, he said.

A case of dowry death has been registered and the matter is being probed, the CO said, adding that the cause of death would be clear only after postmortem. PTI COR ABN RPA