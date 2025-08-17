UP: Woman found hanging from ceiling at home in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her in-laws' residence in a village here on Sunday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Gupta identified her as Kiran Maurya who had been married to Sanoj Maurya for nearly eight years. The couple was known to have had frequent arguments, he said.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.

Sanoj told police that Kiran went to bed around the same time as him on Saturday night in their house. Around 2 am, she reportedly left the room. Assuming that she had gone to the washroom, he went back to sleep.

However, when he woke up around 4 am, he found his wife's body hanging from a ceiling fan.

The DCP said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem examination." PTI COR CDN SMV SMV SKY SKY