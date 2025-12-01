UP: Woman found hanging inside in-laws' house in Saharanpur, parents allege murder over dowry demands

Saharanpur (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' house here, police said on Monday.

The woman’s parents alleged that her in-laws, who are absconding, killed her over dowry demands, officials said. They further alleged that the DVR of the CCTV installed inside the house is missing.

Station House Officer, Satendra Nagar, said Deepanshi was found dead inside the house in Rampur Maniharan. Her father, Charan Singh, in his complaint alleged that his daughter married Vishal, from Bhura Colony, on March 2 this year.

Vishal is an advocate, while her father-in-law, Rajendra, is a sub-inspector posted in Bijnor.

Singh alleged that despite giving a Maruti Dzire car, jewellery and other items in the wedding, the in-laws were demanding a Scorpio SUV and had been threatening Deepanshi with dire consequences if the demand was not met.

On Sunday, the complainant, who was undergoing treatment in Chandigarh, received a call informing him that his daughter had died.

When the woman’s family members reached her in-laws’ house, they found her lying unconscious with no one present at the house. She was taken to a primary health centre, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Based on Singh’s complaint, a case has been registered against the woman’s husband, father-in-law and other family members, Nagar said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway. The cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report, he added. PTI CORR ABN ABN OZ OZ