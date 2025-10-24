UP: Woman, granddaughter killed as school van collides with scooter in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman and her granddaughter died after their scooter collided head on with a school van here on Friday, police said.

The school van driver and a seven-year-old student were also injured in the accident. The van had eight to 10 children, all of whom escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred around 8 am when the van belonging to Hibiscus Montessori School was taking the students to Chirgaon from Bichhodna village, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar said.

While attempting to overtake another vehicle near Behta, the van collided with the scooter coming from the opposite direction.

According to police, the impact of the collision was so severe that Kamla (60) and her granddaughter Durgesh (19) died on the spot in the accident. The van driver, Lakhan Rajput, and a Harsh (7) were injured and taken to the Jhansi Medical College for treatment.

Police have taken the bodies into custody for post-mortem and registered a case against the van driver. Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ