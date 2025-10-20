UP: Woman, grandson killed as balcony at home collapses

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A woman and her grandson were killed on Monday when the balcony of their house collapsed in Rampur Mustarka village, police said.

Anju Mishra (48) was cleaning cobwebs from the veranda of her house when the balcony above collapsed on her. Her grandson Ayush (10), who was standing nearby, died on the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said.

Anju sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the district medical college, from where the doctors referred her to the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in view of her critical condition. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way, the officer added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police stated. PTI CORR ABN ABN MPL MPL