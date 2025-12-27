UP: Woman hacks husband to death using axe in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A woman allegedly hacked her husband to death with an axe after a drunken quarrel here in Bithoor area, police said on Saturday.

The woman is alleged to have first hit her husband with a grinding stone and a dough roller in their house in Tikra village in Kanpur Nagar district on Wednesday night, before delivering multiple blows to his head with an axe, said Assistant CP (Kalyanpur) Ashutosh Kumar. She was arrested on Friday.

Veerangana, 35, was allegedly found cleaning bloodstains from the floor when her in-laws reached the house. Her husband, Pappu Savita, 45, was still alive at the time and was taken to the hospital by relatives, police said.

Severely injured Pappu was rushed to a private hospital and later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where he died during treatment in the early hours of Thursday, Kumar said.

Police said the woman confessed before police that the frequent arguments broke out between the couple after consuming alcohol.

She claimed her husband often brought liquor home and encouraged her to drink, leading to regular fights. On the night of the incident, both were allegedly drunk when the argument escalated into violence.

The man's mother, Bitola Devi, alleged that her daughter-in-law was addicted to alcohol even before marriage and frequently returned drunk after visiting her sisters. Persistent quarrels, she said, had forced the elderly parents and their younger sons to move out of the house four years ago and live in a hut about a kilometre away.

After the attack, the woman attempted to pass off the incident as an accident and informed her in-laws accordingly. When they reached the house, she was allegedly found cleaning bloodstains, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Santosh Kumar, a case was registered under section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS.

Police arrested Veerangana from the Mandhana area on Friday.