UP woman hangs self; husband, in-laws booked for dowry

Ballia (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was found hanging in her house in Shahpur village, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Sunday evening in the village under the Chitbaragaon Police Station jurisdiction. The woman's husband has been arrested.

According to police, Renu Yadav had married Vijay Shankar Yadav of Shahpur village on June 3, 2023.

Her father, Visarjan Yadav, a native of Domri village, lodged a complaint alleging that soon after marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing Renu for dowry.

On Sunday evening, they hanged her, Yadav claimed.

Local Station House Officer Dinesh Pathak said, based on the father's complaint, a case has been filed against Vijay Shankar Yadav, his brothers Shivshankar and Ramashankar, two sisters-in-law, and a sister.

"The husband was arrested on Wednesday from Dharamapur Tiraha and sent to jail," Pathak said. PTI COR ABN ANM VN VN