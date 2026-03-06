UP: Woman hangs self over dowry pressure in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Destressed over the alleged pressure from her in-laws for more dowry, a 26-year-old woman hanged herself at her residence here, police said on Friday.

Family members of the victim, Rubi Kashyap, alleged that she was harassed for more dowry after her marriage with Gaurav Kashyap on February 14, 2023, they said.

Police have booked Gaurav, his parents, Ramesh and Bindo Devi, and his sister Kavita for "dowry death" on the complaint of Sumit Kumar, brother of the victim.

The incident occurred in the Rajpur Chajpur village under the Budhana police station area on Thursday.

SHO Budhana Subhash Attri told reporters that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the matter is being investigated. PTI COR NAV APL APL