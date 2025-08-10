UP: Woman held for killing son after he sexually assaulted her

Bijnor (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A 56-year-old woman has been arrested here on the charges of murdering her son after he allegedly raped her, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the night of August 7 when Ashok (32) was allegedly hacked to death in his sleep with a sharp-edged weapon in Mandawali's Shyamiwala village, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee said.

Based on suspicion, the police detained his mother, Munni, for questioning. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to killing her son, the officer added.

Munni claimed that Ashok, an unmarried alcoholic, had raped her earlier in an inebriated state. However, due to social stigma, she did not disclose the incident to anyone. When he tried to repeat the act, she attacked him with a sickle and later raised an alarm, claiming robbers had entered the house.

Bloodstained clothes and the sickle used to commit the act have been recovered at the accused's instance, the ASP mentioned further.