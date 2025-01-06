UP woman held for pelting stones at police personnel during Sambhal violence

Sambhal (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at police personnel while they were chasing away rioters during the violence that broke out in Sambhal on November 24 last year, a senior official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Four people were killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in the violence in the Kot Garvi area when some locals clashed with police following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid over a petition that claimed a Harihar temple previously existed at the site.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said the woman -- 40-year-old Jigra -- was arrested on Sunday.

"At around 12 noon on November 24, when police were chasing away the rioters, a woman in the Hindu Pura Kheda area pelted stones at the police teams from the roof. Subsequently, she was identified in a video," Kumar said.

Advertisment

"The woman was absconding for a month. She was arrested from a relative's house in the Asmoli area in the Sambhal district. She is being sent to jail today. Other women (accused) are also being identified," the SP said.

So far, 54 people have been arrested in connection with the Sambhal violence. PTI COR NAV RHL