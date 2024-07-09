UP: Woman held for posing as cop, extorting money in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly posing as a police inspector and extorting money, officials here said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Rekha Tiwari from Samastipur, Bihar. Her associate has also been detained, they said.

Tiwari, who lived in a rented accommodation in Narayani Colony, behind BRD Medical College, would wear the police inspector's uniform and intimidate the street vendors and take goods for free. She told them that she was posted in the Police lines, officials said.

On Monday, wearing the police inspector's uniform, Tiwari went to the Maharajganj intersection to extort money. The locals informed the police. Upon seeing the constables, she tried to flee but was caught, Superintendent of Police (city) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said.

When asked about her identification and postings, she failed to provide an answer. Following this, the constables brought her to the outpost, Vishnoi said.

During interrogation, she revealed that she had earlier lived in the Sarhari area, but when the police grew suspicious, she changed her residence, police said.

She told the police that she once went to the Sarhari police outpost with a recommendation letter. When the officers asked her about her badge, she told them she was a police inspector and fled, police said.

Circle Officer Gorakhnath Yogendra Singh said that police are investigating from where she bought the uniform and how many people she had deceived so far.