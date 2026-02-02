UP: Woman held for Rs 5 lakh extortion after filing false molestation case

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh as extortion from a lawyer after accusing him of molestation by filing a false complaint here, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Manita, a resident of Khurja town, had lodged a case at the women's police station, accusing advocate Anil Saxena of entering her house and molesting her.

Saxena, a resident of the Khurja Nagar area, alleged that the complaint was false and that the woman demanded Rs 5 lakh from him in return for withdrawing the case. He recorded the conversation and submitted the audio clip to the police, based on which a case was registered.

Khurja Circle Officer Shobhit Kumar said that during the investigation, the allegations of molestation were found to be false and a final report was submitted. Evidence of extortion, however, emerged during the probe.

Based on the evidence, Manita was arrested from the Khurja Nagar police station area on Monday in connection with the extortion case, the officer said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.