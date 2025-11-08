UP: Woman held for trying to convert man to Christianity with money

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Police in the Mirzapur district on Saturday arrested a woman accused of attempting to convert a man through financial inducement and other allurements, officials said.

A complaint was lodged on November 7 at the Rajgarh police station by Dhruvchandra, a resident of Rampur, in which he alleged that the woman tried to persuade him to convert from Hinduism to Christianity by offering money, according to a police statement.

Based on the written complaint, police registered a case under Sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and began an investigation.

On Saturday, acting on a tip-off, a Rajgarh police team arrested the woman, identified as Pramila, a resident of Chandanpur village.

Police said the woman was taken into custody and, following due legal procedures, was sent to judicial custody.